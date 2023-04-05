New Suit - ERISA

Spencer Fane filed an ERISA lawsuit Wednesday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Trustees of Denver Theatrical Stage Employees Union Local No. 7 Health and Welfare Trust Fund. The suit targets Coast to Coast Trade Show Services Inc. for alleged delinquent contributions to the union health fund as part of a collective bargaining agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00848, Trustees of Denver Theatrical Stage Employees Union Local No. 7 Health and Welfare Trust Fund v. Coast to Coast Trade Show Services, Inc.

April 05, 2023, 4:56 PM

