New Suit - ERISA

Old Republic Surety Co. and Dynamic Nevada Construction were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Nevada District Court. The case was filed by Jenkins Law Firm on behalf of the Northern Nevada Laborers Health & Welfare Trust Fund and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00395, Trustees - Northern Nevada Laborers Health & Welfare Trust Fund et al v. Dynamic Nevada Construction LLC et al.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 3:08 PM