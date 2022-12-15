Trustee Sues Over $428,820 in Checks Tom Girardi Wrote to Ot...

Breaking News From Law.com

A bankruptcy trustee filed a flurry of lawsuits against individuals who received $428,820 in checks from Tom Girardi prior to his Chapter 7 filing. In suits filed Wednesday, the trustee alleges Girardi wrote the checks "with the actual intent to hinder, delay, or defraud any creditor." The defendants are former Girardi Keese attorneys Robert Finnerty, David Lira and Christopher Aumais, as well as Girardi's former legal secretary, Shirleen Fujimoto. They also include a former client in an NFL concussion case.

Legal Services

December 15, 2022, 5:59 PM