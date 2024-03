News From Law.com

A Delaware bankruptcy court is allowing the liquidation trustee for a soap and hair care product distributor to move forward with a case against former company management and private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice that alleges noteholders were defrauded out of $250 million. Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Brendan Linehan Shannon denied dismissal of all 15 counts in the second amended complaint.

