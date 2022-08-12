Who Got The Work

Adam R. Bialek of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Trusted Inc. in a pending trademark lawsuit. The case was filed May 31 in New York Western District Court by Woods Oviatt Gilman on behalf of Trusted Nurse Staffing LLC, a health care staffing agency. The suit accuses Trusted of using a confusingly similar mark and operating in similar industries as the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, is 1:22-cv-00415, Trusted Nurse Staffing LLC v. Trusted Inc.

Health Care

August 12, 2022, 9:39 AM