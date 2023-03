News From Law.com

Trust in Big Tech is waning, according to recent studies that conclude that lawsuits and regulatory actions are only two of the risks the industry faces if it does not reverse the trend. In the U.S., trust in the tech sector fell 24 percentage points over the last 10 years to 54%, according to the Edelman Trust Barometer 2022. Also showing double-digit declines were Canada (19), Japan (14) and the U.K. (10).

March 23, 2023, 6:20 AM

