Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi, Paxson & Galatzan on Friday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart and Daniel Duran to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jose E. Barrera on behalf of David Trussell. The case is 4:22-cv-00034, Trussell v. Walmart Inc. et al.