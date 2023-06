Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against Kindercare Education Inc. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Praetorian Law Group on behalf of a former Kindercare teacher who claims that the defendant falsely accused her of child abuse, resulting in lost job and educational opportunities. The case is 2:23-cv-00941, Trunzo v. Kindercare Education, Inc.

Education

June 03, 2023, 12:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Alyssa Trunzo

Plaintiffs

Praetorian Law Group, LLC

defendants

Kindercare Education, Inc.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation