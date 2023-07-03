New Suit - Natural Gas Act

Jones Walker filed a lawsuit on behalf of Trunkline Gas Co. in Louisiana Western District Court on Monday for alleged violations of the Natural Gas Act. The complaint, seeking to assert the right of eminent domain for construction plans approved by the Federal Power Commission, brings claims against Third Generation Properties LLC, Long Island Land & Development Co., Nancy Boynton Bogan, and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00879, Trunkline Gas Company, LLC v. 80 Acres of Land, More or Less, in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana.

Construction & Engineering

July 03, 2023, 7:26 PM

Trunkline Gas Co L L C

Jones Walker

Land Vermilion Parish

Long Island Land & Development Co L L C

Martha Lewis Bush

Nancy Boynton Bogan

Roger E Boynton

Susan Hollingworth Lewis

Third Generation Properties L L C

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property