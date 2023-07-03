Jones Walker filed a lawsuit on behalf of Trunkline Gas Co. in Louisiana Western District Court on Monday for alleged violations of the Natural Gas Act. The complaint, seeking to assert the right of eminent domain for construction plans approved by the Federal Power Commission, brings claims against Third Generation Properties LLC, Long Island Land & Development Co., Nancy Boynton Bogan, and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00879, Trunkline Gas Company, LLC v. 80 Acres of Land, More or Less, in Vermilion Parish, Louisiana.
Construction & Engineering
July 03, 2023, 7:26 PM