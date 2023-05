New Suit - Real Property

Jones Walker filed a complaint for confirmation of condemnation authority Monday in Louisiana Western District Court on behalf of Trunkline Gas Co. The suit concerns approximately 20 acres of land in the Vermilion Parish owned by Jason Latiolais and Ashley Latiolais. The case is 6:23-cv-00608, Trunkline Gas Co L L C v. Latiolais et al.

Trunkline Gas Co L L C

Jones Walker

Ashley Broussard Latiolais

Jason Paul Latiolais

Land Vermilion Parish

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property