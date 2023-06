News From Law.com

Special Counsel Jack Smith may have wished he could indict and try former president Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., where Trump is disliked, rather than in southern Florida, where Trump is popular. But based on my experience as a scholar of criminal law and procedure, as well as my time practicing criminal law, I believe that under the Constitution–and under the circumstances–Smith had little choice but to prosecute Trump in Florida.

June 21, 2023, 2:49 PM

nature of claim: /