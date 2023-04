News From Law.com

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's request for a monthlong "cooling off period" ahead of a civil trial set to begin next week in Manhattan federal court, next door to the courthouse where he was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in early April.

New York

April 17, 2023, 11:47 AM

