Trumps Lawyers Say Respectful to Avoid Criticism of Special ...

News From Law.com

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump are seeking to avoid explaining their opposition to the U.S. Justice Department's proposed special master candidates on the public docket, saying it's "more respectful" to avoid public criticism of two retired federal judges. The Justice Department on Friday proposed two retired federal judges, Barbara Jones and Thomas Griffith, as its top choices. Trump's lawyers said there are "specific reasons" why DOJ's nominees are "not preferred for service as Special Master in this case."

Government

September 12, 2022, 4:37 PM