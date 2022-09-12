Trumps Lawyers Claim Disagreement Over Whether Documents Sei...

News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump on Monday objected to the U.S. Justice Department's attempt to pause portions of a judge's order that temporarily restricted its investigation into classified documents seized at the former president's estate. Calling the investigation a "document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control," Trump's lawyers suggested in a court filing that Trump may have been within his rights to keep even documents originally marked classified, pointing to his broad declassification authority as president.

September 12, 2022, 11:07 AM