Trumps Latest Personal Attacks on Judges Could Further Weake...

When former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a Manhattan criminal court on April 4, Justice Juan Merchan warned him to "refrain" from making social media posts that could incite violence or "jeopardize the rule of law." Hours before his arraignment, Trump reposted a since-deleted photo that featured him with a baseball bat alongside Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. After Trump pleaded not guilty and was released, he attacked Merchan and the judge's family during a speech at Mar-a-Lago.

District of Columbia

April 06, 2023, 3:10 PM

