Donald Trump speaks about his legal woes in a way that would make most defense attorneys wince. A recent sampling: In a March interview on Fox News Channel, the ex-president said he had "the right to take" classified documents with him to his Florida resort and wouldn't say he hadn't looked at the records since leaving office. During a CNN town hall this month, he said he told a Georgia elections official "you owe me" votes in the 2020 election.

May 25, 2023, 8:03 AM

