Trumps Civil Fraud Case in Manhattan: Whats Next? Previewing...

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron's lengthy—92 pages—fact-focused decision on Friday sustaining the charges against former President Donald Trump leveled by New York Attorney General Letitia James was a clear victory for her office. Sitting as both judge and jury at a bench trial, Engoron was empowered to resolve contested credibility, draw inferences from the elicited evidence, and render a verdict. However, since it was a bench trial, the Appellate Division, First Department can make its own findings of fact.

February 21, 2024, 12:01 AM

