Trumps Campaign Finances Are Strained as Legal Peril Mounts ...

News From Law.com

Donald Trump's political operation entered the second half of the year in a strained financial position with its bank account drained by tens of millions of dollars that were directed toward defending the former president from mounting legal challenges as he seeks the White House again. Records show that Trump took in over $53 million since the start of 2023, a period in which his two criminal indictments were turned into a rallying cry that made his fundraising soar.

Florida

August 01, 2023, 11:22 AM

nature of claim: /