News From Law.com

Carlos De Oliveira is the newest name to pop up in the cross-hairs of Special Counsel Jack Smith's criminal indictment against ex-President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents. And amid reports that Trump might have hired De Oliveira's attorney, former federal prosecutor David S. Weinstein thinks the government might request a Garcia hearing to ensure De Oliveira's lawyer is representing the client's interests.

Florida

July 31, 2023, 9:06 AM

nature of claim: /