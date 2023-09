News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump and some other defendants are waiving their right to seek a speedy trial in the Georgia case in which they are accused of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election. The filings are part of the legal maneuvering as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis seeks to try all 19 defendants together starting next month.

September 14, 2023, 12:34 PM

