Trump Vows to Appeal Dismissal of RICO Lawsuit Against Hilla...

An attorney for former President Donald Trump promised to appeal the dismissal of the former president's RICO claims against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Perkins Coie and two of its former partners, and a number of other political rivals. "Not only is [the opinion] rife with erroneous applications of the law, it disregards the numerous independent governmental investigations which substantiate our claim that the defendants conspired to falsely implicate our client and undermine the 2016 Presidential election," said Trump attorney Alina Habba.

Government

September 09, 2022, 12:44 PM