New Suit

Former President Donald J. Trump filed a lawsuit Monday in Florida Southern District Court arising from the FBI's search for classified federal documents at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month. The suit, filed by attorney Lindsey Halligan and other counsel, seeks the appointment of a special master to handle the materials seized, a 'more detailed receipt' of what was taken and the return of any items outside of the search warrant's scope. The case is 9:22-cv-81294, Trump v. United States Government.

Government

August 22, 2022, 6:09 PM