New Suit - Copyright

Former President Donald Trump sued Simon & Schuster, journalist Bob Woodward and other defendants Monday in Florida Northern District Court over Woodward's 'The Trump Tapes,' an audiobook of 20 interviews with Trump during his presidency. The plaintiff claims that he only consented to record their conversations 'for the sole purpose of a book,' which allegedly did not extend to an audiobook. The suit, filed by attorney Robert Garson, seeks $50 million in damages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02333, Trump v. Simon & Schuster Inc et al.