Removed To Federal Court

New York Attorney General Letitia James removed a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump Wednesday. The lawsuit, filed in Florida Southern District Court, accuses James of initiating an abusive civil action against the former president to 'control Trump’s Florida revocable trust.' James is represented by Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod. Trump is represented by Weber, Crabb & Wein. The case is 9:22-cv-81780, Trump v. James.

Government

November 16, 2022, 6:13 PM