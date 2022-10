New Suit

Former President Donald J. Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by attorney Lindsey Halligan and Ifrah Law, accuses the cable news giant of actively engaging in libel and slander against Trump in order to undermine his chances of running for president in 2024. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61842, Trump v. Cable News Network, Inc.