News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking that yielded a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president. He was released on $200,000 bond and headed back to the airport for his return flight home to New Jersey.

District of Columbia

August 24, 2023, 10:15 PM

nature of claim: /