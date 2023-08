News From Law.com

A Donald Trump supporter who surrendered to Georgia authorities Thursday on charges he conspired with the former president and other allies to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss is also facing federal charges that he assaulted an FBI agent in Maryland. Harrison William Prescott Floyd turned himself in to the Fulton County jail in Atlanta a week after being indicted in the Georgia case alongside Trump and 17 others.

District of Columbia

August 25, 2023, 8:00 AM

