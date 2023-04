News From Law.com

Former President Donald J. Trump sued his previous lawyer for alleged violations of their attorney-client relationship in a federal court in Florida. The plaintiff, Trump, sued the defendant, Michael Cohen, for spreading "embarrassing or detrimental" lies about him, as well as violating a non-disclosure agreement and fraudulently misrepresenting a $74,000 business expenditure.

April 12, 2023, 4:04 PM

