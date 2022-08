News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal judge to appoint a special master to review documents FBI agents seized from his Florida club for possible attorney-client and executive privilege issues. The motion argues the search warrant for Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month was overbroad and that the government hasn't given Trump's lawyers an adequate explanation for its unprecedented decision to search the home of a former president.

Government

August 22, 2022, 5:58 PM