Minutes after the jury began deliberating on E. Jean Carroll's rape and defamation claims against former President Donald Trump, Carroll's attorneys brought a new social media post by Trump, which they said falsely implied that he had been barred from testifying in the case, to the attention of the judge presiding over the case. But U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said he would not instruct the jury on the post.

New York

May 09, 2023, 2:18 PM

