Former President Donald Trump on Friday posted a $91.63 million bond as he appeals the $83.3 million verdict against him in E. Jean Carroll's defamation case. Trump lawyer Alina Habba posted the bond just a day after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan denied the defense bid to stay execution of the judgment.

March 08, 2024, 12:17 PM

