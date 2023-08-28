Trump Out on Bail—A Criminal Justice Expert Explains the S...

News From Law.com

For several days, former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in a Georgia election interference case trickled into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta to surrender for arrest, fingerprinting and mugshots before the noon Friday deadline. Charged in the same alleged conspiracy to overturn results in Georgia's 2020 presidential election, the defendants did not draw the same bail agreements or amounts. Trump's bail was set at $200,000, while his former attorney Rudy Giuliani's bail was set at $150,000.

