Trump Org.s Uphill Battle Against Manhattan DA Includes Fami...

News From Law.com

Trump impeachment lawyer Michael van der Veen has reunited with a familiar cast of lawyers from the former president's second impeachment to defend the Trump Organization against allegations by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office that the business committed tax fraud. Among the lawyers comprising Trump Payroll Corp.'s defense with van der Veen are Bruce Castor of van der Veen Hartshorn & Levin and William Brennan of Brennan Law Offices, each of whom served in roles defending former President Trump against impeachment allegations that he spurred a violent mob at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Legal Services

September 28, 2022, 1:34 PM