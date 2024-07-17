Trump Organizations Independent Monitor Recommends Continued...

News From Law.com

The retired federal judge appointed to oversee the Trump Organization as part of the New York Attorney General's civil fraud case against Donald Trump and others has completed her assessment of the company's internal controls, according to a submission filed with the presiding judge. In a report made public Tuesday, independent monitor Barbara Jones recommended that her team continue to oversee the Trump Organization's progress as it implements checks and balances regarding financial disclosure to third parties.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 17, 2024, 5:16 PM