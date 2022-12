News From Law.com

During his closing argument in the criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass showed jurors a memo initialed by former President Donald Trump, that he said showed the ex-president's sanctioning of a fraudulent transaction. Defense lawyers later asked for a mistrial, saying the DA was violating a promise not to center the trial on the person of Donald Trump.

New York

December 02, 2022, 1:51 PM