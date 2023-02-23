Trump Lawyers Blast Election Probe After Grand Juror Speaks ...

News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers in Georgia are criticizing the Fulton County investigation into potential illegal election meddling after the foreperson of the special grand jury seated to help the probe went public this week. Emily Kohrs first spoke out in an interview published Tuesday by The Associated Press, a story that was followed by interviews in other print and television news outlets. She described some of what happened behind the closed doors of the jury room.

District of Columbia

February 23, 2023, 10:08 AM