Trump Lawyer Chris Kise Joins National Boutique as Large Fir...

After quitting the Tallahassee office of Foley & Lardner in late August to represent former President Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation, former Florida solicitor general Christopher Kise has landed at national litigation, bankruptcy and government boutique Continental PLLC, the firm announced on Thursday. The arrival of Kise and his $3 million retainer corresponds with small firms' increasing dominance of contentious litigation not only in the Trump orbit, but in Florida politics as well.

October 06, 2022, 7:52 PM