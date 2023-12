News From Law.com

Lawyers are supposedly committed to ethics and the rule of law. More than any other group in society, lawyers can restrain or enable a tyrant. Trump is now planning his next administration and staffing it with lawyers who support his deranged plot to rule America with an iron fist. Are there enough decent and honorable lawyers to prevent this from happening? We'll see.

December 11, 2023, 9:15 PM

