Trump Invokes Fifth Amendment Privilege During Deposition Ov...

Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege and refused to answer questions Wednesday at a deposition by attorneys from the New York Attorney General's Office, which is conducting a civil investigation into his business practices. Trump was to be deposed by lawyers from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office as a result of a three-year civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization misled lenders, insurers and tax authorities by providing them misleading financial statements.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 10, 2022, 11:33 AM