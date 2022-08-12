Trump Hires Findling as Defense Attorney for Georgia Electio...

News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defense attorney known for defending famous rappers to represent him in matters related to the special grand jury that's investigating whether the former president illegally tried to interfere with the 2020 election in Georgia. Drew Findling's clients have included musicians Cardi B and Migos and comedian Katt Williams. His Twitter bio includes the hashtag #BillionDollarLawyer and his Instagram feed is filled with photos of him posing with his well-known clients.

District of Columbia

August 12, 2022, 10:21 AM