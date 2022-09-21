Trump Faces First Sanctions Request After Failed Lawsuit Aga...

News From Law.com

The first motion for sanctions against former President Donald Trump following the failure of his sprawling conspiracy lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, Perkins Coie, two former law firm partners, and others hit the docket Wednesday evening. Charles H. Dolan Jr., a Democratic public relations executive and volunteer for Clinton during her 2016 presidential run, requested over $16,000 in legal fees after Trump's effort to hold him and others responsible for the "Russian hoax" failed to impress District Judge Donald Middlebrooks.

District of Columbia

September 21, 2022, 7:25 PM