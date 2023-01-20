Trump Dismisses His Lawsuit Against NY AG Hours After $1 Mil...

News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump on Friday voluntarily dismissed a Florida lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating his business activities in New York. The notice of dismissal without prejudice came hours after the judge presiding over the suit, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida, ordered Trump and his attorneys to pay nearly $1 million to Hillary Clinton and other defendants over failed RICO claims he filed in early 2022.

District of Columbia

January 20, 2023, 2:00 PM