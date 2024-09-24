Trump Devotee to Pay $40K Under KKK Act in Biden-Harris Camp...

News From Law.com

A federal jury in Austin held the leader of a "Trump Train" liable under the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act for the harassment and damages caused to a 2020 Biden-Harris campaign tour group. The lead organizer, Eliazar Cisneros, was held liable for using threats and intimidation to prevent plaintiffs former state senator Wendy Davis, campaign staffer David Gins and bus driver Timothy Holloway from engaging in advocacy of a political candidate in violation of state and federal law.

September 24, 2024, 4:30 PM