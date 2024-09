News From Law.com

In the latest round of government officials getting recruited in Big Law, former Trump administration Defense Secretary Mark Esper has joined Squire Patton Boggs, while Jenner & Block has hired former senior Department of Justice official Betsy Henthorne. The hiring comes as clients, particularly in highly regulated industries, are turning to law firms to navigate increased government scrutiny and geopolitical matters.

Government

September 19, 2024, 6:00 AM