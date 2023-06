News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump countersued author E. Jean Carroll for defamation on Tuesday, arguing that Carroll has made statements "clearly contrary" to the verdict in the parties' recent defamation and sexual assault trial. A Manhattan federal jury in May found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded $5 million to Carroll, but the jury found that that Carroll did not prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that Trump raped her.

June 28, 2023, 11:54 AM

