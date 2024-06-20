Trump Counsel Seeks Recusal of Judge Who Oversaw Civil Fraud...

News From Law.com

Defense counsel for Donald Trump on Thursday filed a motion seeking the recusal of a New York judge who oversaw the former president's civil fraud case, alleging ex parte comments by the Court and a reputed ongoing investigation by the state's Commission on Judicial Conduct. "Where, as here, this Court's impartiality might reasonably be questioned under the circumstances, it must recuse," reads the defense motion in support of Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron's recusal from the case.

New York

June 20, 2024, 5:28 PM

