Trump Could Be Indicted Soon in Georgia. Heres a Look at Tha...

A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the then-president's 2020 election loss. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began investigating more than two years ago, shortly after a recording was released of a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Georgia's secretary of state. Willis has strongly hinted any indictment would come between July 31 and Aug. 18.

