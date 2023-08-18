Trump Cancels Press Conference on Election Fraud Claims, Cit...

News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump now says he won't be holding a news conference next week to unveil what he claims is new "evidence" of fraud in Georgia's 2020 presidential election—even though no fraud has ever been substantiated—citing the advice of lawyers as he prepares to face trial in two criminal cases that stem from his election lies. No compelling evidence of the wide-scale fraud Trump alleges has emerged in the two-and-a-half years since the election in Georgia or elsewhere.

District of Columbia

August 18, 2023, 10:22 AM

