Trump Bolsters Legal Team With Former Foley Lawyer Chris Kis...

The addition of former Florida solicitor general and Foley & Lardner partner Christopher Kise to Donald Trump's legal team gives the former president a litigator with experience in appellate practice and criminal procedure. Kise joins Evan Corcoran, a partner at the Inner Harbor firm Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin & White and Jim Trusty from Ifrah Law in representing the former president in his ongoing fight over documents taken by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home in early August.

Government

August 30, 2022, 6:35 PM