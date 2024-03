News From Law.com

While a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court looms in Anderson v. Griswold, a Cook County Circuit Court judge has ruled that former President Donald J. Trump's name should be removed from the Illinois primary ballot, finding that he did violate Section 3 of the 14th Amendment and that he falsely swore his statement of candidacy saying he was "legally qualified" to hold office.

March 01, 2024, 12:01 PM

